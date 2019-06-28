Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,825,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,309% from the previous session’s volume of 342,450 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

The firm has a market cap of $314.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.17% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

