Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

