Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Set at $18.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.
NASDAQ STRO opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
