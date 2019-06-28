Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Set at $18.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 437,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 40.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

