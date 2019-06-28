Sureserve Group’s (SUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.48 ($0.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

