Sureserve Group’s (SUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SUR opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.48 ($0.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.
About Sureserve Group
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.