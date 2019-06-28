Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 6,697,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,478,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPN shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

