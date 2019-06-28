Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) saw strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 6,461,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,339 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Specifically, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $59,705.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,856,183.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 866,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,112,417.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,665,881 shares of company stock worth $48,755,482 and have sold 117,129 shares worth $2,086,424. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sunrun by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sunrun by 1,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Sunrun by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

