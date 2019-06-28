Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 259,491 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 259,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,849,886.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,016,343 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,924,306.66.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 170,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $3,041,802.72.

On Monday, May 20th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 103,292 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $1,615,486.88.

On Friday, May 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 146,708 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $2,315,052.24.

Shares of RUN opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sunrun by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sunrun by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sunrun by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Sunrun by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

