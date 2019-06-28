Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,408,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $8,167,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $6,507,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,284,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,643,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 413,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

