Strategic Value Partners, Llc Buys 209,521 Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Stock

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 209,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $810,846.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 169,738 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $614,451.56.

On Monday, June 17th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 210,900 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $662,226.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 1,092,553 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,328.69.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 836,798 shares of Chaparral Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,518,709.20.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $200.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,890,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 532,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,843,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 493,402 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,131,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,748,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 245,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

