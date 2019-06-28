STPT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.07 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STPT has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00287242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.01777821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00151796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000531 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,534,852 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

