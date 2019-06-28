Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.20 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $930.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Stoneridge news, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $432,032.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,996.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,716 shares of company stock worth $1,337,315. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $13,420,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 138,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.