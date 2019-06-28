Steve Pietkiewicz Sells 7,219 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.87. 1,823,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,791,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after purchasing an additional 346,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $292,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,650,000 after purchasing an additional 237,308 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

