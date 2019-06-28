Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,081. The firm has a market cap of $508.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 33.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

