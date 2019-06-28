StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 1,824,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,045% from the average daily volume of 85,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

SRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $12.00 price target on StarTek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter.

In other StarTek news, Director Bharat Rao bought 274,064 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,998.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StarTek stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of StarTek worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

