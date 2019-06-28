St Peter Port Capital (LON:SPPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

St Peter Port Capital Limited (LON:SPPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.10.

St Peter Port Capital Company Profile (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for St Peter Port Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Peter Port Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.