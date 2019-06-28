Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $21.87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.51.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $41,565,000. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $24,456,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7,527.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,018,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,507 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,067,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,621,000 after purchasing an additional 869,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $14,999,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.