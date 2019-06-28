Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.68

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 140800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

SHLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

