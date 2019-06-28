Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.72 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $82.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioasia Mangement Llc sold 90,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $175,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

