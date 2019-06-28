Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 143,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 220,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.06.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Social Reality had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Social Reality Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Reality by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,615 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

