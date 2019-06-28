SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,234,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the previous session’s volume of 2,682,629 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.50 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

