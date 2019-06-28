Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson began coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Slack stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 376,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $14,409,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $54,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,709,820 shares of company stock valued at $259,978,003 in the last three months.

