Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson began coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
Slack stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
