SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Trading 9.3% Higher

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.69. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

