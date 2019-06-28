SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Update

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $162,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $45,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $759,064. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at $15,835,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at $4,485,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at $4,295,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $20.34. 1,829,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,795. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

