Short Interest in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Drops By 22.2%

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ POPE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.25. Pope Resources has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th.

Pope Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pope Resources worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

