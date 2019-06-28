Short Interest in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declines By 12.9%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PFLT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 87,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,747. The company has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 8,200 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,057.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

