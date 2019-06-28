Short Interest in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) Expands By 33.3%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DNJR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,504. Golden Bull has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92.
Golden Bull Company Profile
Read More: What is an SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Bull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.