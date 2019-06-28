Short Interest in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) Expands By 33.3%

Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:DNJR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DNJR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 15,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,504. Golden Bull has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services.

