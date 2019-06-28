Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 33.9%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,416,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 480,508 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,903. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

