Short Interest in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Increases By 37.1%

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,737,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 1,267,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,872. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $81,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,235. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 330.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

