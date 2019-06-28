Short Interest in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Drops By 22.5%

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FNHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated National in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 126,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,225. The company has a market cap of $176.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. Federated National has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. Federated National had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Federated National by 1,606.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Federated National by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Federated National by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated National by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federated National by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

