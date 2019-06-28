Short Interest in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Drops By 24.6%

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 2,016,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

ELS stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.34. 950,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,910. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.