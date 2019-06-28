Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Declines By 18.6%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. ValuEngine raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

DLNG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 162,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

