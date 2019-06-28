Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Increases By 19.0%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 524,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 1.57. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

