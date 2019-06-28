Short Interest in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Drops By 7.4%

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 323,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $351,076.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,263.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,837,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 475,101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 870,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 533,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 204,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,083. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

