Short Interest in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Decreases By 21.3%

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 1,697,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Career Education in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Career Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. 181,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,241. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

