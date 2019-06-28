Short Interest in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Drops By 28.7%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 617,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.83 on Friday. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 328.95% and a negative net margin of 666.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Equities analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in AEterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEZS shares. TheStreet downgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEterna Zentaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

