Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $265.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $269.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $300.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.38 and a beta of 1.35. Shopify has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $338.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.