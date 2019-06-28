Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $465.96 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.09.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $454.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.77. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,361.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

