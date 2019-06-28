Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Up 5.8%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55. 125,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 416,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 329,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $306,632.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 548,562 shares of company stock worth $465,430. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQBG. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,026,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 265,888 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

