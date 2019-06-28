Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $37.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 225,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 281,689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 16.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

