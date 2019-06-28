Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

SRPT stock traded up $22.19 on Friday, hitting $151.95. 7,688,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,591. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $869,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

