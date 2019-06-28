S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.39 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%. On average, analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd D. Brice purchased 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

