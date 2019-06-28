RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 586 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RSA. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 632.27 ($8.26).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

LON:RSA opened at GBX 570.80 ($7.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.