RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,768,000. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in RPM International by 3.6% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 334,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,851,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $61.11. 884,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

