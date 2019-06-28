RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised RPC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 8,230,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,904. RPC has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RPC by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RPC by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

