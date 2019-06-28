Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

LON:FGP opened at GBX 97.95 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.