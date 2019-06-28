Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$6.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $879.91 million and a PE ratio of 26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$4.98.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$113.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Peter Nixon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$43,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,611.66. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$111,466.12. Insiders sold 54,867 shares of company stock worth $252,041 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

