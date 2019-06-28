Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$96.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$91.43.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$94.01 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$61.68 and a 1 year high of C$95.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$584.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.3000001 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

