Roth Capital Lowers Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Price Target to $9.00

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $66.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 231,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 212,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.