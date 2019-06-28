Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 705,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $40,337.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $561,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $3,346,540. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rogers by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $172.58. 534,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,328. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.12. Rogers has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $206.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Rogers’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.