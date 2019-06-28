Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.40. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 153,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

